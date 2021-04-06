Cetera Investment Advisers Has $848,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

