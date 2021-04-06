Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $865,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

