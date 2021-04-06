Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after buying an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 404,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 392,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

