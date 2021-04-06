Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49.

