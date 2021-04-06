Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 16,553 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. Research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

