Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

