Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 31,716 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBGI. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,773,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

