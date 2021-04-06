Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 34,400 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

CFII stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25.

In other CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 16,024,914 shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $180,280,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.