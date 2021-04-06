Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,660 shares of company stock worth $35,413,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

