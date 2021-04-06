Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $397,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

