Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 34,687 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 908,758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 183,212 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 244.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 230,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,710 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JWN opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

