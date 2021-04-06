TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

