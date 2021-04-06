Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

SXT opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.