Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.98 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $26,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,831,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 885,487 shares of company stock worth $57,588,539 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

