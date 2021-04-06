6,349 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $240.96 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.60 and a 200-day moving average of $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

