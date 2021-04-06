Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,306 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

