Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 107,743 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,743 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of ManpowerGroup worth $25,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $34,367,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,394,000 after acquiring an additional 62,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

