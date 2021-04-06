JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in JD.com by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JD.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

