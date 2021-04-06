Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 990,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 293,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after acquiring an additional 262,582 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

