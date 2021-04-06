Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 10,500 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 943.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 430,298 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 195,826 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGP stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

TGP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

