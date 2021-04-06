Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,437.57 ($44.91).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,283 ($42.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,265.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,054.74. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

In other news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.