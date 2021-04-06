Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,080 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

