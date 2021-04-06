FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCN opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.