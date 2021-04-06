Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $277,000 Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.86 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $109.65 and a 52 week high of $169.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.77.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

