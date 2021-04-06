Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $263,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

