Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $150,000 in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of PLPC opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.