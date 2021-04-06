Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Put Options (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,539% compared to the typical daily volume of 309 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

