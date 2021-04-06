Cara Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 719 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 834% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

CARA opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

