FutureFuel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,028% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

