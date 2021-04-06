Armistice Capital LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 565,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

