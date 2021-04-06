Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,283,048 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 339.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.86% of BOX worth $53,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in BOX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

BOX stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.