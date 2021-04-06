Morgan Stanley Purchases 11,382 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $57,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Group LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,800,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after buying an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,303,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $603.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $594.10 and a 200-day moving average of $565.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $282.19 and a one year high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.27.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

