Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.22% of Fabrinet worth $34,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after buying an additional 123,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.