Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 25,089 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,879,000 after acquiring an additional 184,004 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $414.84 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.29 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.12 and a 200 day moving average of $405.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.