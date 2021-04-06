Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,061,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

