Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AeroVironment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,409 shares of company stock valued at $18,101,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

