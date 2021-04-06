Morgan Stanley Increases Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $54,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16.

