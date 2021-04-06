Morgan Stanley Has $56.22 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 284.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $56,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,591,000 after acquiring an additional 637,754 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 768,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 314,612 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

