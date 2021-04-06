Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 272.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $55,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

NYSE:NTCO opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.