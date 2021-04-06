Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $10.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post $10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.32. Cable One reported earnings per share of $11.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $44.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.58 to $52.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $52.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.03 to $67.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cable One.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,867.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,872.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,956.38. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,562.70 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

