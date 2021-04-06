Morgan Stanley Sells 242,666 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $58,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 306,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,643,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

