Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Viemed Healthcare worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

VMD stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

