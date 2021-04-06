Paloma Partners Management Co Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,503,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 403,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,002 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 293,658 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

