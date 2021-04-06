Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 16,414 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of SunCoke Energy worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 174,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87,029 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

