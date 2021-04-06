Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,336 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.