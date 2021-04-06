Paloma Partners Management Co Has $207,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

