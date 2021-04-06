Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $213,000 in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightcove alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Brightcove stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.26 million, a PE ratio of -59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.