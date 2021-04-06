Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

RAMP opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.