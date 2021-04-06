Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $667,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $481,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

CHNG stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

