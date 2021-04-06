Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

FSK opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 314,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.